Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

IVV stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

