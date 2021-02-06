LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,652.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.19 or 0.04133060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00395602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.01165521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00465121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00382820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00239000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021009 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

