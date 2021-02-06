LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.82 or 0.04199001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00392659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.01160068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00470661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00392623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00237335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021178 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.