Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.64

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $21.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 11,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$53,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,720.25. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$49,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,710 shares in the company, valued at C$1,757,910. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

