Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,834,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

