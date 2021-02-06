Level01 Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $6,356.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,089,551 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.