Levolution Hits One Day Volume of $305,661.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $305,661.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,813,737 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

