LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 427,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 601,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$129.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.