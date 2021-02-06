Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXRX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

