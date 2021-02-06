Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.17 Million

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $82.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.51 million to $83.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $328.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.