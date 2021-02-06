LGO Token (LGO) Hits Market Cap of $15.38 Million

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, LGO Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One LGO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGO Token has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $720,577.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LGO Token is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 tokens. The official message board for LGO Token is lgo.group/posts . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group

