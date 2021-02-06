LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.09.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

