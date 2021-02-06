Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.00. Liberty Biopharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Liberty Biopharma Company Profile (CVE:LTY)

Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.

