Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 92.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 92.9% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and $4.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00006300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00180661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00225706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,853,616 tokens.

