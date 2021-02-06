Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.99 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.99 million and $447,488.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00395602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.