Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.10.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $24,457,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 546,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,101. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

