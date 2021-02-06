Lightstreams Market Cap Reaches $915,134.09 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $915,134.09 and $3,147.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

