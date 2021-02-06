LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.90 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $24,681.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.01168939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.89 or 0.06403909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,276,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,724,073 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

