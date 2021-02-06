LINA (LINA) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 59.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, LINA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $6,017.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.