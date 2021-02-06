Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.41 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $141.41 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01210225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.75 or 0.06437179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,915,228 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

