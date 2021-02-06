LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $5,615.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

