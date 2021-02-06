LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $26,620.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039830 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,467,219 coins and its circulating supply is 705,488,828 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

