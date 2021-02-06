Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $756,037.26 and $107,060.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.