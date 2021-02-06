Lisk Market Capitalization Reaches $203.40 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $203.40 million and $33.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010917 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,137,496 coins and its circulating supply is 127,202,258 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

