Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0058

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.09 million and $2,312.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00375756 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001466 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.56 or 1.01925750 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 710,077,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

