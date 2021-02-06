Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0493 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $135,644.80 and $29.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,976.55 or 1.00598974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

