Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.42.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $369.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $372.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

