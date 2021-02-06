Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.96). Approximately 195,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 196,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.95).

The firm has a market cap of £84.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.24.

About Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

