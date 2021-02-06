Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,338 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

