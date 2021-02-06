Lobstex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,082.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $130,082.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,252,884 coins and its circulating supply is 21,252,872 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.