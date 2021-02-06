Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.35 and a 200-day moving average of $369.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

