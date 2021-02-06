LockTrip 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,843.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $10,843.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

