Loki Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.47 or 0.04231471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00392641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.12 or 0.01152425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00466945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00383051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00240218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.