LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total value of £16,170 ($21,126.21). Insiders have sold a total of 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234 over the last quarter.

LMP stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228.80 ($2.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,997. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

