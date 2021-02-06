LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $228.63

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.63 and traded as high as $228.80. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $228.80, with a volume of 1,422,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21). Insiders sold a total of 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234 over the last ninety days.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

