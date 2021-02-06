Lookers plc (LOOK.L) (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.44

Lookers plc (LOOK.L) (LON:LOOK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.44 and traded as high as $39.10. Lookers plc (LOOK.L) shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 436,610 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.44. The company has a market capitalization of £148.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.80.

Lookers plc (LOOK.L) Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

