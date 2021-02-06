Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.44 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $65.44 million and approximately $27.33 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

