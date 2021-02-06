Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Hits $808.24 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $808.24 million and $209.69 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,745,996 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

