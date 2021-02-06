Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,491,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 26,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.