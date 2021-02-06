Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

