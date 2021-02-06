LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

