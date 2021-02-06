LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $68.71 million and $14.10 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,385 coins and its circulating supply is 272,948,004 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.