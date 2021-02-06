Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $334.08 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day moving average of $343.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

