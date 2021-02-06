Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 837.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $334.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

