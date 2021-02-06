Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 283,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 227,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.65 million and a PE ratio of -30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89.

Get Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) alerts:

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.