Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.57 on Friday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.