Lunyr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,217.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Lunyr has a market cap of $473,751.02 and approximately $137,217.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

