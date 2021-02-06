Lympo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,026.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Lympo has a market cap of $3.72 million and $177,026.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

