LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $83,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

