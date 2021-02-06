M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

